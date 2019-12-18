Shares of Hff Inc-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Real Estate Services Industry (HF, JLL, RLGY, RMAX, MMI)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Hff Inc-A ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 7.1%. Jones Lang Lasal is next with a projected earnings growth of 9.7%. Realogy Holdings ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 16.1%.

Re/Max Holdings follows with a projected earnings growth of 16.4%, and Marcus & Millich rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 51.6%.

