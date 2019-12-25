Shares of Hff Inc-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Real Estate Services Industry (HF, MMI, JLL, ASPS, RLGY)
Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Hff Inc-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.2%. Marcus & Millich is next with a an earnings yield of 4.7%. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.4%.
Altisource Port follows with a an earnings yield of 5.4%, and Realogy Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 14.0%.
