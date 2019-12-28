Shares of Hff Inc-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Real Estate Services Industry (HF, RLGY, ASPS, RMAX, JLL)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 157.3. Realogy Holdings is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 135.3. Altisource Port ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 120.9.

Re/Max Holdings follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 60.3, and Jones Lang Lasal rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 23.2.

