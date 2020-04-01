Shares of Heska Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Health Care Equipment Industry (HSKA, CSII, ABMD, INGN, IRMD)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Heska Corp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 245.8%. Following is Cardiovascular S with a projected earnings growth of 200.0%. Abiomed Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 46.8%.

Inogen Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 34.5%, and Iradimed Corp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 33.3%.

