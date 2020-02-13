Shares of Hertz Global Hol Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Trucking Industry (HTZ, YRCW, PTSI, R, USAK)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Hertz Global Hol ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 74.11. Following is Yrc Worldwide In with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.15. Pam Transport ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.47.

Ryder System Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.24, and Usa Truck Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.72.

