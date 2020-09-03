Shares of Henry Schein Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Health Care Distributors Industry (HSIC, PDCO, OMI, ACET, MCK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Henry Schein Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $580,000. Patterson Cos is next with a an RPE of $735,000. Owens & Minor ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $1.1 million.

Aceto Corp follows with a an RPE of $2.6 million, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $2.6 million.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Henry Schein Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Henry Schein Inc in search of a potential trend change.