Shares of Henry Schein Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Health Care Distributors Industry (HSIC, PDCO, MCK, CAH, ABC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Henry Schein Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Patterson Cos with a a beta of 1.1. Mckesson Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.2.
Cardinal Health follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Amerisourceberge rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.4.
