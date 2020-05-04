Shares of Henry Schein Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Health Care Distributors Industry (HSIC, PDCO, MCK, CAH, ABC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Henry Schein Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Patterson Cos with a a beta of 1.1. Mckesson Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.2.

Cardinal Health follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Amerisourceberge rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.4.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mckesson Corp on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $160.43. Since that call, shares of Mckesson Corp have fallen 21.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.