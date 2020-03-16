Shares of Henry Schein Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry (HSIC, ABC, PDCO, MCK, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Henry Schein Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.14. Amerisourceberge is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.46. Patterson Cos ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.22.

Mckesson Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.90, and Cardinal Health rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.00.

