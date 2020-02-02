Shares of Hemisphere Media Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Broadcasting Industry (HMTV, AMCX, TRCO, ETM, SGA)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Hemisphere Media ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Amc Networks-A with a a beta of 0.7. Tribune Media -A ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Entercom Comm-A follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Saga Comm-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

