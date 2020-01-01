Shares of Helmerich & Payn Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (HP, NBR, UNT, ICD, PTEN)
Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest sales growth.
Helmerich & Payn ranks lowest with a sales growth of 1,111.3%. Following is Nabors Inds Ltd with a sales growth of 1,510.2%. Unit Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 2,091.7%.
Independence Con follows with a sales growth of 2,846.8%, and Patterson-Uti rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 15,731.8%.
