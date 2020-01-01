MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Helmerich & Payn Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (HP, NBR, UNT, ICD, PTEN)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:21am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest sales growth.

Helmerich & Payn ranks lowest with a sales growth of 1,111.3%. Following is Nabors Inds Ltd with a sales growth of 1,510.2%. Unit Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 2,091.7%.

Independence Con follows with a sales growth of 2,846.8%, and Patterson-Uti rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 15,731.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Helmerich & Payn and will alert subscribers who have HP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales growth helmerich & payn nabors inds ltd unit corp independence con patterson-uti

Ticker(s): HP NBR UNT ICD PTEN

Contact David Diaz