Shares of Helmerich & Payn Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (HP, UNT, PTEN, SDRL, DO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Helmerich & Payn ranks highest with a sales per share of $19.99. Unit Corp is next with a sales per share of $14.94. Patterson-Uti ranks third highest with a sales per share of $13.36.

Seadrill Ltd follows with a sales per share of $12.53, and Diamond Offshore rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $10.25.

