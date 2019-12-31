Shares of Heartland Expres Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Trucking Industry (HTLD, LSTR, JBHT, ODFL, WERN)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Heartland Expres ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Following is Landstar System with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Hunt (Jb) Trans ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Frt follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Werner Ent rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Old Dominion Frt and will alert subscribers who have ODFL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.