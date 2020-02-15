Shares of Healthequity Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY, GTS, CI, UNH, MGLN)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Healthequity Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.81. Following is Triple-S Mgmt-B with a sales per share of $124.34. Cigna Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $170.20.

Unitedhealth Grp follows with a sales per share of $213.57, and Magellan Health rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $267.35.

