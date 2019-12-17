Shares of Healthcare Tru-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Health Care REITs Industry (HTA, HR, DOC, HCP, VTR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Healthcare Tru-A ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 74.56. Healthcare Rlty is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 74.49. Physicians Realt ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 59.64.

Hcp Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 58.00, and Ventas Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.39.

