MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Healthcare Tru-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Health Care REITs Industry (HTA, HR, DOC, HCP, VTR)

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 1:17am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Healthcare Tru-A ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 74.56. Healthcare Rlty is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 74.49. Physicians Realt ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 59.64.

Hcp Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 58.00, and Ventas Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.39.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ventas Inc on October 25th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $68.02. Since that call, shares of Ventas Inc have fallen 18.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest forward p/e ratio healthcare tru-a healthcare rlty physicians realt hcp inc ventas inc

Ticker(s): HTA HR DOC HCP VTR

Contact Nick Russo