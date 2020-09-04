Shares of Healthcare Servs Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Diversified Support Services Industry (HCSG, CPRT, CTAS, KAR, MGRC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Healthcare Servs ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,942.0%. Following is Copart Inc with a sales growth of 1,415.4%. Cintas Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,100.2%.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a sales growth of 977.4%, and Mcgrath Rentcorp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 895.0%.

