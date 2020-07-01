Shares of Hca Healthcare I Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Facilities Industry (HCA, UHS, THC, NHC, USPH)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Hca Healthcare I ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.65. Universal Hlth-B is next with a FCF per share of $6.53. Tenet Healthcare ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.90.
Natl Healthcare follows with a FCF per share of $4.09, and Us Physical Ther rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.93.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hca Healthcare I and will alert subscribers who have HCA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share hca healthcare i universal hlth-b Tenet Healthcare amex:nhc natl healthcare us physical ther