Shares of Hca Healthcare I Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Facilities Industry (HCA, UHS, THC, NHC, USPH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Hca Healthcare I ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.65. Universal Hlth-B is next with a FCF per share of $6.53. Tenet Healthcare ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.90.

Natl Healthcare follows with a FCF per share of $4.09, and Us Physical Ther rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.93.

