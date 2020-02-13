Shares of Hca Healthcare I Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Health Care Facilities Industry (HCA, CSU, CYH, BKD, THC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Hca Healthcare I ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 90.34. Cap Senior Livin is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 85.39. Community Health ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 79.83.

Brookdale Sr follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.00, and Tenet Healthcare rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.87.

