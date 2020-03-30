Shares of Haynes Intl Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Steel Industry (HAYN, STLD, RS, NUE, AKS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Haynes Intl Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Steel Dynamics is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Reliance Steel ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Nucor Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and AK Steel Holding Corp. rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of AK Steel Holding Corp. on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.83. Since that call, shares of AK Steel Holding Corp. have fallen 45.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.