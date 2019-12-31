Shares of Haynes Intl Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Steel Industry (HAYN, X, TMST, SXC, CMC)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Haynes Intl Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 52,000.0%. Following is Us Steel Corp with a EPS growth of 28,369.8%. Timkensteel ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 27,500.0%.

Suncoke Energy I follows with a EPS growth of 20,000.0%, and Commercial Metal rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 5,321.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Us Steel Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Us Steel Corp in search of a potential trend change.