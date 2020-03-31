Shares of Haynes Intl Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Steel Industry (HAYN, X, TMST, SXC, CMC)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Haynes Intl Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 52,000.0%. Following is Us Steel Corp with a EPS growth of 28,369.8%. Timkensteel ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 27,500.0%.
Suncoke Energy I follows with a EPS growth of 20,000.0%, and Commercial Metal rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 5,321.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Commercial Metal on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.65. Since that call, shares of Commercial Metal have fallen 34.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
