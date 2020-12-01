Shares of Hawaiian Holding Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Airlines Industry (HA, JBLU, DAL, LUV, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Hawaiian Holding ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -12.5%. Following is Jetblue Airways with a EBITDA growth of 5.2%. Delta Air Li ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 7.8%.

Southwest Air follows with a EBITDA growth of 10.4%, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Delta Air Li on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $55.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Delta Air Li have risen 6.5%. We continue to monitor Delta Air Li for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.