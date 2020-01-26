Shares of Hawaiian Holding Rank the Highest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Airlines Industry (HA, AAL, CPA, JBLU, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Hawaiian Holding ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 19.6%. Following is American Airline with a an earnings yield of 18.2%. Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 9.2%.

Jetblue Airways follows with a an earnings yield of 8.6%, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 8.6%.

