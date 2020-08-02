Shares of Hawaiian Elec Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Electric Utilities Industry (HE, PNM, EE, AEP, OGE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Hawaiian Elec ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.3. Pnm Resources is next with a a current ratio of 0.4. El Paso Electric ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5.

American Electri follows with a a current ratio of 0.5, and Oge Energy Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.5.

