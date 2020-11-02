Shares of Hasbro Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (HAS)

The price of Hasbro Inc shares has slipped to $102.57 (a -1.7% change) on heavy trading volume. Approximately 1.6 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 659,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hasbro Inc and will alert subscribers who have HAS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Hasbro Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $82.88 and a high of $126.56 and are now at $100.90, 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.