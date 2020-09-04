Shares of Hartford Finl Sv Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (HIG , NGHC , AFG , L , AIG )

Below are the top five companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG ) ranks first with a gain of 8.61%; National General (NASDAQ:NGHC ) ranks second with a gain of 7.74%; and Amer Finl Group (NYSE:AFG ) ranks third with a gain of 6.24%.

Loews Corp (NYSE:L ) follows with a gain of 4.69% and American Interna (NYSE:AIG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.74%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hartford Finl Sv on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Hartford Finl Sv have risen 11.0%. We continue to monitor Hartford Finl Sv for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.