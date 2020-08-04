Shares of Harte-Hanks, Inc. Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Advertising Industry (HHS, IPG, OMC, MDCA, SCOR)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Harte-Hanks, Inc. ranks lowest with a an RPE of $88,000. Following is Interpublic Grp with a an RPE of $157,000. Omnicom Group ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $198,000.

Mdc Partners-A follows with a an RPE of $241,000, and Comscore Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $318,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Harte-Hanks, Inc. on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.06. Since that call, shares of Harte-Hanks, Inc. have fallen 55.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.