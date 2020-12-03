Shares of Harman Intl Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Consumer Electronics Industry (HAR, UEIC, GPRO, ZAGG, GRMN)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Harman Intl ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.10. Universal Elec is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 22.68. Gopro Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 15.30.

Zagg Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 11.67, and Garmin Ltd rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.00.

