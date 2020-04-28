Shares of Harley-Davidson Exhibit Possible Trend Reversal as it Trades Higher (HOG)

Shares of Harley-Davidson are trading today in above average volume, with the share price rising 10.6% to $20.94. Approximately 4.4 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 3.7 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Harley-Davidson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.31 and a high of $40.86 and are now at $21.67, 51% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.