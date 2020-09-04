Shares of Hanesbrands Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (HBI , CRI , UA , GIII , RL )

We looked at the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI ) ranks first with a gain of 10.65%; Carter'S Inc (:CRI ) ranks second with a gain of 7.42%; and Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA ) ranks third with a gain of 3.46%.

G Iii Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII ) follows with a gain of 3.38% and Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.21%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Under Armo-C on February 11th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.30. Since that call, shares of Under Armo-C have fallen 45.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.