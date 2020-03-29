Shares of Hanesbrands Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (HBI, ICON, SQBG, VFC, FOSL)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Hanesbrands Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 577.6. Iconix Brand Gro is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 334.1. Sequential Brand ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 223.6.

Vf Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 101.5, and Fossil Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 77.4.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hanesbrands Inc on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.85. Since that call, shares of Hanesbrands Inc have fallen 40.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.