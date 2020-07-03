Shares of Haemonetics Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Health Care Supplies Industry (HAE, XRAY, ALR, ALGN, ELGX)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Haemonetics Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.4. Dentsply Sirona is next with a a current ratio of 2.1. Alere Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.2.
Align Technology follows with a a current ratio of 2.3, and Endologix Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.4.
