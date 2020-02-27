Shares of Habit Restaura-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Restaurants Industry (HABT, NDLS, SHAK, WING, CMG)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Habit Restaura-A ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.2%. Noodles & Co is next with a forward earnings yield of 0.3%. Shake Shack In-A ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.8%.

Wingstop Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 0.9%, and Chipotle Mexican rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 1.0%.

