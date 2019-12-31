Shares of Habit Restaura-A Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Restaurants Industry (HABT, WING, CMG, BOJA, MCD)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Habit Restaura-A ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.15. Wingstop Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Chipotle Mexican ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05.
Bojangles' Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Mcdonalds Corp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.
