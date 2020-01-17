Shares of Gulfport Energy Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (GPOR, FANG, NFX, XEC, EQT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Gulfport Energy ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 5.5%. Following is Diamondback Ener with a projected earnings growth of 27.4%. Newfield Explora ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 50.4%.

Cimarex Energy C follows with a projected earnings growth of 55.4%, and Eqt Corp rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 58.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Gulfport Energy. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Gulfport Energy in search of a potential trend change.