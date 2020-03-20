Shares of Guess? Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (GES)

Shares of Guess? Inc are trading down -1.3% to $8.91 today on above average volume. Today's volume of 1.6 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Guess? Inc and will alert subscribers who have GES in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Guess? Inc have traded between a low of $3.64 and a high of $23.58 and are now at $8.80, which is 142% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.