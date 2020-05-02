MySmarTrend
Shares of Group 1 Automoti Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Automotive Retail Industry (GPI, LAD, AZO, MUSA, ABG)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:22am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Group 1 Automoti ranks highest with a sales per share of $564.25. Following is Lithia Motors-A with a sales per share of $419.50. Autozone Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $399.86.

Murphy Usa Inc follows with a sales per share of $318.48, and Asbury Auto Grp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $315.45.

