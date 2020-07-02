Shares of Greif Inc-Cl A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (GEF, OI, SLGN, BERY, ATR)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Greif Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.88. Following is Owens-Illinois with a a price to book ratio of 2.68. Silgan Holdings ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 4.24.

Berry Global Gro follows with a a price to book ratio of 4.36, and Aptargroup Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 5.22.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Greif Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have GEF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.