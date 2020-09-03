Shares of Greenbrier Cos Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (GBX, STS, WAB, TRN, WBC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Greenbrier Cos ranks lowest with a an RPE of $188,000. Supreme Inds-A is next with a an RPE of $207,000. Wabtec Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $223,000.

Trinity Industri follows with a an RPE of $232,000, and Wabco Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $237,000.

