Shares of Great Lakes Dred Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Construction & Engineering Industry (GLDD, PRIM, GVA, ORN, AMRC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Great Lakes Dred ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.8 million. Primoris Service is next with a an RPE of $1.7 million. Granite Constr ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.6 million.

Orion Group Hold follows with a an RPE of $987,000, and Ameresco Inc-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $715,000.

