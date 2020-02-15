Shares of Graphic Packagin Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Paper Packaging Industry (GPK, UFPT, SEE, BMS, SON)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Graphic Packagin ranks lowest with a sales per share of $15.51. Following is Ufp Technologies with a sales per share of $21.14. Sealed Air Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $25.46.
Bemis Co follows with a sales per share of $44.73, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $51.37.
