Shares of Graphic Packagin Rank the Lowest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Paper Packaging Industry (GPK, IP, WRK, PKG, AVY)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Graphic Packagin ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Intl Paper Co is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Westrock Co ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Packaging Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Avery Dennison rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Graphic Packagin on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Graphic Packagin have risen 19.5%. We continue to monitor Graphic Packagin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.