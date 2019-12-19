Shares of Graphic Packagin Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Paper Packaging Industry (GPK, IP, UFPT, SEE, SON)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Graphic Packagin ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.88. Following is Intl Paper Co with a FCF per share of $0.89. Ufp Technologies ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.98.
Sealed Air Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.29, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.60.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Graphic Packagin on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Graphic Packagin have risen 19.5%. We continue to monitor Graphic Packagin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share graphic packagin intl paper co ufp technologies sealed air corp sonoco products