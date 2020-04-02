Shares of Gp Strategies Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (GPX, BBSI, KELYA, KFY, KFRC)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Gp Strategies ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 62.4%. Following is Barrett Bus Svcs with a future earnings growth of 16.8%. Kelly Services-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 16.1%.

Korn/Ferry Intl follows with a future earnings growth of 15.3%, and Kforce Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 14.8%.

