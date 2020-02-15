Shares of Gopro Inc-Cl A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Consumer Electronics Industry (GPRO, GRMN, ZAGG, UEIC, HAR)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Gopro Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $8.51. Following is Garmin Ltd with a sales per share of $16.82. Zagg Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.22.

Universal Elec follows with a sales per share of $49.02, and Harman Intl rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $101.23.

