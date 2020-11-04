Shares of Glatfelter Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Paper Products Industry (GLT, NP, SWM, CLW, RFP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Glatfelter ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 56.1%. Following is Neenah Paper Inc with a EBITDA growth of 26.9%. Schweitzer-Maudu ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 15.9%.

Clearwater follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.3%, and Resolute Forest Products Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of -39.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Glatfelter. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Glatfelter in search of a potential trend change.