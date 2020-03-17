Shares of Gilead Sciences Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Biotechnology Industry (GILD , REGN , INCY , BIIB , ALXN )

We looked at the Biotechnology industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD ) ranks first with a gain of 0.64%; Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN ) ranks second with a gain of 0.53%; and Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY ) ranks third with a loss of 0.45%.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB ) follows with a loss of 0.45% and Alexion Pharm (NASDAQ:ALXN ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.88%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Biogen Inc and will alert subscribers who have BIIB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.