Shares of Geo Group Inc/Th Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Specialized REITs Industry (GEO, CXW, IRM, CUBE, EXR)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Geo Group Inc/Th ranks lowest with a an RPE of $123,000. Following is Corecivic Inc with a an RPE of $137,000. Iron Mountain ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $165,000.
Cubesmart follows with a an RPE of $227,000, and Extra Space Stor rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $334,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Extra Space Stor on September 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $116.58. Since that call, shares of Extra Space Stor have fallen 8.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee geo group inc/th corecivic inc Iron Mountain cubesmart extra space stor