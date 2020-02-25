Shares of Genworth Financi Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (GNW, UNM, PRU, CNO, AEL)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.26. Following is Unum Group with a a price to sales ratio of 0.55. Prudentl Finl ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.63.

Cno Financial Gr follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.73, and Amer Equity Invt rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.84.

