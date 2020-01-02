Shares of Genworth Financi Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (GNW, FFG, AFL, PRU, AEL)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 2.0%. Fbl Finl Group-A is next with a future earnings growth of 2.0%. Aflac Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.2%.

Prudentl Finl follows with a future earnings growth of 5.6%, and Amer Equity Invt rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 5.8%.

